Friday marks the start of 94th annual Portage County Fair

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Friday marked the start of the 94th annual Portage County Fair.

The fair featuring your usual fair staples like food, rides, and animal judging but it also has a demolition derby, science shows, and an escape room.

"We've been planning and we've been doing different events through out the summer just to actually fine tune and how to produce the fair safely and do it the best that we could so its been a whole summer kinda planning and I think it's very important because it is our ninety fourth annual and we don't want to lose that title that's pretty special," said fair president Chris Martin.

Masks aren't required but they are encouraged, and there are extra hand washing stations on the fair grounds.

The fair continues through Monday September 7.