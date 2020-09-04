First COVID death reported in Oneida County

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - The first death due to COVID-19 has been confirmed by Oneida County health officials.

A release sent out Friday afternoon says the person was a resident in their 80's who had underlying health conditions.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members,” said Linda Conlon, Oneida County Health Department Director and Health Officer. “We extend our sympathies to their loved ones and all impacted.”

The health department reminds residents that the best way to avoid contracting COVID-19 include simple steps like hand-washing, wearing masks and social distancing when able.