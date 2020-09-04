Federal agents arrest two men after tip they were going to Kenosha to ‘loot’, ‘pick people off’

PLEASANT PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Federal agents arrested two men, Michael Karmo, 40 and Cody Smith, 33 in Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday. The Kenosha Police Department was notified that a law enforcement agency in Iowa received a tip on on Tuesday, September 1 that the two had an arsenal of firearms and were going to possibly 'loot' and 'pick people off'.

A criminal complaint states that FBI agents made contact with Karmo and Smith at a hotel in Pleasant Prairie and received consent to search their vehicle and hotel room. They found a Mossberg 500 AB 12-Gauge shotgun, two handguns, a silencer, ammunition, body armor, a drone, and other materials.

Federal authorities say both Karmo and Smith were prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of criminal records.

The men are facing numerous weapons charges.

The criminal complaint says the men are part of the 417 2nd Amendment Militia of Missouri and that Karmo and Smith went to Kenosha to attend President Donald Trump's rally.

The criminal complaint also shows social media posts from one of the defendants, Michael Karmo prior to September 1. The posts are multiple pictures of an unidentified subject, believed to be Karmo, in possession of assault-style rifles. A previous post from 2017 shows an arsenal of assault-style rifles.

Click here to read the full criminal complaint.