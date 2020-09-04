Fauci warns Illinois is among states at risk of coronavirus surge over holiday weekend

(WREX) — As residents prepare for a three-day weekend, one of the nation’s top doctors is issuing a warning to states in the Midwest, including Illinois.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said an interview with Bloomberg, several states are at risk of a spike in cases following Labor Day weekend.

“There are several states that are at risk for surging, namely North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois,” Fauci said in an interview this week. “Those states are starting to see an increase in the percent positive of their testing; that is generally predictive that there’s going to be a problem.”

On Thursday, state officials announced 1,360 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

Fauci says the behavior of people this weekend will go a long way in battling COVID-19.

“If we’re careless about it, then we could wind up with a surge following Labor Day,” Fauci said in the Bloomberg interview. “It really depends on how we behave as a country.”

In Winnebago County, the 7-day rolling positivity rate hit 6% on Friday, leading health officials to also urge caution ahead of the holiday weekend.

The Illinois Department of Public Health considers a county to be at warning level when that percentage reaches 8%.