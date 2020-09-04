Compromise keeps ‘Black Lives Matter’ paint off Boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The words “Black Lives Matter” have been written large in a public place in Atlantic City — just not where some demonstrators originally hoped. What had originally loomed as a potential confrontation pitting people protesting racial injustice against city officials determined to prevent the gambling resort’s Boardwalk from being painted unfolded peacefully on Friday. While about a dozen demonstrators rallied on the Boardwalk, about a half mile away volunteers for the city painted “Black Lives Matter” in bold yellow on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.