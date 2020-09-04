C.W. Caywood Memorial Shooting Range to remain closed until safety improvements complete

C.W. Caywood Memorial Shooting Range to remain closed until safety improvements completeNew
MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has temporarily closed the C.W. Caywood Memorial shooting range in Arbor Vitae.
The DNR says rounds were observed leaving the shooting facility and creating significant safety concerns.
DNR engineers have inspected the shooting facility, and identified some key areas of improvement. The shooting range will remain closed until those improvements are completed.
Once improvements are completed, the range will return to operations with a set schedule of open and closed days to avoid concerns surrounding concurrent operations in the gravel pit area, which contains a gravel stockpile in close proximity.
The DNR lists two alternate shooting ranges in the area:
- Boulder Junction Range located at 10449 Nebish Lake Road in the Town of Boulder Junction. Hours of operation: Rifle and pistol range are open daily from sunrise to sunset except from noon-4:30 p.m. on Wed. and Sun. Learn more boulderjunctionshootingrange.com.
- The Northwoods Wildlife & Wetlands Club Shooting Range located at the Mercer Range Road and Highway 51. Hours of operation: Open daily April 1 to Nov. 30 sunrise to sunset. Learn more NWAWC.com.