C.W. Caywood Memorial Shooting Range to remain closed until safety improvements complete

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has temporarily closed the C.W. Caywood Memorial shooting range in Arbor Vitae.

The DNR says rounds were observed leaving the shooting facility and creating significant safety concerns.

DNR engineers have inspected the shooting facility, and identified some key areas of improvement. The shooting range will remain closed until those improvements are completed.

Once improvements are completed, the range will return to operations with a set schedule of open and closed days to avoid concerns surrounding concurrent operations in the gravel pit area, which contains a gravel stockpile in close proximity.

The DNR lists two alternate shooting ranges in the area: