Bucks fall to Heat 115-100, now trail in Eastern Conference Semifinals 3-0

The Milwaukee Bucks now face a historic task if they want to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals after losing to the Miami Heat 115 to 100.

The Bucks and Heat battled back and forth in the first half of game three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but would begin to pull away in the third quarter.

Milwaukee entered the final frame of the contest up 12 and seemingly in control of closing the Heat's lead in the series to a single game.

Then the comeback began,

Led by Jimmy Butler, the Heat put up a massive fourth quarter, outscoring the Bucks 40 to 13, to lead the fifth seeded Heat to a 115-100 victory. But more importantly to a 3-0 lead in the series.

No team in the history of the league has rallied in the playoffs when trailing by three game to advance to the next round, but that is now the task the Bucks face.

Game four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals will take place Sunday at 2:30 P.M. CST.