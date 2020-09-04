Affected by virus, visual artists take refuge in their work

NEW YORK (AP) — Affected by the pandemic, many visual artists are taking refuge in their work in search of sense and solace. Some have suffered the horror, the sickness and the loss firsthand. In Brooklyn, photographer Lara Alcántara dealt with the anxiety of having her husband on the front lines as an anesthesiologist — while taking care of her house and her two daughters, 12 and 7 — creating a fantasy world in images she publishes almost daily on her Instagram account. Peruvian artist Fernando Otero not only has seen his production pick up but also his sales, something he attributes to that new relationship with space.