A variety of weather for the holiday weekend!

We are heading into the holiday weekend hoping for great weather. While there will be some nice parts to it, there will also be some not so pleasant parts in terms of getting outdoors. First of all a weak system is passing through the region Friday night. It will bring some occasional clouds and possibly an isolated light shower or some sprinkles. Lows will reach the upper 40s with west to northwest winds around 5 mph. Saturday looks like the nicest day of the holiday weekend with quite a bit of sunshine along with highs in the lower 70s. Winds will be from the northwest to west at 5-10 mph.

A warm font will approach from the west late Saturday night. A blob of showers and thunderstorms is expected to hit southern Minnesota and northern Iowa with possible high winds, hail, and heavy rain. It should weaken a bit as it moves into our area Sunday early in the morning. However some downpours and lightning will probably still impact at least the southern half of the viewing area in the morning. Scattered lighter showers are expected throughout the day elsewhere. It will be more humid for Sunday with lots of clouds around as well. Lows will be in the lower 50s with highs from the upper 60s north to mid 70s south. Winds will be from the south to southeast at 10-15 mph.

A cold front will pass through Sunday night pushing most of the moisture away. Cooler air will rush in by Labor Day with gusty northwest winds. It looks mostly dry Labor Day with some breaks of sunshine possible. However, we can't rule out some sprinkles. Lows will be in the lower 50s with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A large weather system will then gradually push across the middle of the nation from late Monday night through at least Wednesday. We will likely get periods of rain and cool winds in our region from it. At this time it appears the rain totals could exceed 1 inch in the southern part of the viewing area with lower totals north and northwest. It will be quite cool with lows in the 40s and highs just in the mid to upper 50s.

A couple of additional disturbances could push through the area from next Thursday through Saturday keeping at least small chances of a few lighter showers around. Hopefully we will have intervals of sunshine mixed in as well. Lows will stay in the lower 40s with highs inching up into the lower 60s. I'm not sure I'm ready for such prolonged cool weather, how about you?

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:25 p.m., 4-September 2020

On this date in weather history:

1970 - The greatest natural disaster of record for Arizona occurred. Unprecedented rains caused rivers in central Arizona to rise five to ten feet per hour, sweeping cars and buildings as far as 30 to 40 miles downstream. Flooding claimed the lives of 23 persons, mainly campers, and caused millions of dollars damage. Water crested 36 feet above normal near Sunflower AZ. Workman's Creek was deluged with 11.40 inches of rain in 24 hours to establish a state record. Moisture from Pacific Tropical Storm Norma led to the severe flooding. (4th-6th) (The Weather Channel)