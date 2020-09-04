A nice next couple of days. Some rain over the weekend.

Make sure to take advantage of today and tomorrow as they will be the nicest days of our holiday weekend forecast. After Labor day, Cold temperatures will move into the area making it feel like a cool fall.

Today: Sunny early moving to Partly Cloudy. Breezy with a light showers possible to the south late.

High: 69 Wind:West 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, more clouds to the south with chance of light rain.

Low: 47 Wind: West 2-7

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: 73 Wind: NW 2-7

Yesterday we saw wind gusts up to 59 miles and hour and while it will be a bit breezy today it will be nothing like yesterday. Today is a great day to end our work week and move into the long weekend. Today there will be plenty of sun but there is still a low chance of some sprinkles here and there. The most likely chance for any rain will be late or overnight into Saturday but will mostly be to the south. The temperature today will be just a tad warmer than yesterday with a high temperature of 69 degrees.

Saturday is shaping up to be our nicest day in the upcoming forecast. Plenty of sun again and a very light wind, likely not even hitting 10mph. Saturday will be the nicest day of the 3 day weekend with rain moving in on Sunday. Temperatures througout the day will top out in the mid 70s so if you are planning on heading outside to grill and celebrate Labor Day weekend, Saturday is your day.

Sunday will remain warm although a low pressure moving into Wisconsin will bring in some wet conditions. Throughout the day there is a moderate to high chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. Sunday will be the end of the warming trend with temperatures in the mid 70s, so temperatures will begin to fall afterwards.

Our Labor Day forecast for Monday will be a mix of nice cool weather and showers. The high temperature will drop slightly into the mid to upper 60s and there is a chance of a sprinkle during the day. Otherwise we will see partly or mostly cloudy conditions. Unfortunately, a stronger low in the plains will bring some additional rain in to the evening hours with a chance of a swath of rain moving in late or overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday will be much colder and feel colder as well. Not only will temperatures drop into the upper 50s but there is a large possibility of a soaking shower bringing up to an inch of rain. It is highly advised to pack warmer and bring a rain jacket with you as you head to work on Tuesday. On Wednesday temperatures will be a lot like Tuesday however it is much clearer with only a 20% of rain.

Finally, a high pressure should move in around Thursday bringing back clearer conditions and sunshine. This will start to bring temperatures back into the 60s.

Enjoy the long weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock, 4-September 2020

On this date in weather history:

1986- An unusually strong dust devil moved across the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport. The dust devil blew open the doors of the National Weather Service office scattering papers and bringing down a ceiling-mounted light fixture. (Storm Data)