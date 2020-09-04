 Skip to Content

A month after migrant rescue, tanker off Malta awaits port

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — A month after it rescued migrants at Malta’s request, a Danish-flagged tanker is still awaiting permission to dock with its passengers so despairing they are contemplating flinging themselves into the sea. The Etienne rescued 27 migrants, including a pregnant woman and a child, from a flimsy boat just before it sank. Its owners, Maersk Tankers, said Friday food and fresh water are running low. But despite weeks of contacts with Maltese authorities, the 186-meter-long (610-foot) chemical tanker is stranded at sea, with no solution in sight. Malta, like Italy, often balks at taking in rescued migrants, insisting other EU nations do likewise.

