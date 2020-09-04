9 UW-Madison fraternities, sororities ordered to quarantine to stop spread of COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Members of 9 fraternities and sororities at UW-Madison have been ordered by the university and Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) to quarantine at their off-campus live-in chapter houses following confirmed cases of COVID-19 among their members.

According to a news release from UW-Madison, the nine chapters have about 420 members. As of September 2, 38 of the members had tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who have tested positive will be directed to isolate, and the Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life has some spaces for isolation. All other chapter members will be required to get tested for COVID-19 on September 8 at a university testing site.

UW-Madison is also requiring live-in members of the other 38 Interfaternity Council and Panhellenice chapters with live-in chapter houses to be tested for COVID-19 by the university.

Members who have tested positive within the last 90 days through a verified lab result and are not currently in isolation do not need to test or quarantine. Proof of a previous positive must be submitted to UHS at him@uhs.wisc.edu for verification.

“Our goal is to stop any further spread of the virus among our students and the broader community,” says Jake Baggott, executive director of University Health Services. “We’re working closely with county health officials, student leaders, chapter advisors, and the housing corporations that own the chapter houses to address this quickly and thoroughly.”

According to PHMDC, violations of isolation and quarantine orders may result in a fine of up to $10,000 or a court order for involuntary quarantine. Failure to comply to orders may result in university sanctions against the students who violate quarantine orders.

Out of a total of about 5,000 students who are in greek life, about 1,500 live in off-campus greek houses.

“We are committed to addressing concerns and risks quickly in order to keep everyone in our community as safe as possible,” says Lori Reesor, vice chancellor for student affairs. “Our students’ commitment to following public health directives is an essential part of that effort.”