$10K signature bond set for Jacob Blake in sexual assault case

Kenosha County (WQOW) – Jacob Blake, the man shot by police in Kenosha last month, was in front of a judge, virtually from his hospital room, on Friday where a signature bond was set.

The bond is for a sexual assault and disorderly conduct case from back in July.

Blake’s shooting has led to weeks protests and riots in Kenosha and in other places around the country.

Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden made stops in Kenosha since the shooting.

In court on Friday, a $10,000 signature bond was set with orders not to have contact with the victim in the case.

From his hospital bed, Blake waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

The court found probable cause Blake committed a felony and bound him over for trial.

Blake will be back in court on October 21. Jury selection for his trial will begin on November 9.