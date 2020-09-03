White woman charged with hate crime over confrontation

WINNETKA, Ill. (AP) — A white woman faces a felony hate crime charge after police said she initiated a racist confrontation with a group of Black men at a beach in suburban Chicago. Irene Donoshaytis told the men they weren’t allowed there and that one of them, Otis Campbell, would kill her because he’s Black. Campbell captured the Aug. 17 interaction on video. Deputy Police Chief Brian O’Connell says the 65-year-old Northfield woman was initially charged with battery, but the state’s attorney’s office decided to upgrade that Wednesday to a hate crime. Campbell, his cousin and a friend were riding their bikes near Lake Michigan when Donoshaytis confronted them.