Watch: Evers claims he asked Biden not to come to WI, says Biden was ‘already here’

Madison (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers said he asked presidential nominee Joe Biden not to come to Wisconsin, but he did so on a telephone call and not by sending a letter as he did to President Trump.

During a press briefing on Thursday, the governor was asked if he requested Biden stay away from Kenosha as he did for Trump.

"He was already here," Evers told a reporter. "I didn't know he was coming until very late and he was either in the air or not and so to say, 'hey turn this plane around or jump on your plane and go home' that wasn't the case."

The governor went on to say he told Biden what his position was and "it is what it is."

Another reporter followed up by asking the governor when he found out Biden was coming and if he wanted him here or not.

"By the time he made his decision, that is when I contacted him," the governor said. "He made his decision and by the time I knew about that decision, that decision was already made. Whether I called him before he got on the plane or after the plane was irrelevant."

