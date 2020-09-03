US official warns El Salvador’s president that aid at risk

MIAMI (AP) — A senior U.S. official has quietly told El Salvador’s government that future anti-poverty assistance from Washington is at risk over President Nayib Bukele’s defiance of his country’s supreme court and congress. The rare rebuke from the Trump administration came in a May 29 letter from the acting vice president of the Millennium Challenge Corporation. That independent U.S. aid agency has committed nearly $300 million in grants to the Central American country. A copy of the letter was provided to The Associated Press by a congressional staffer. Congress is considering whether to extend a Sept. 9 deadline for spending the U.S. aid.