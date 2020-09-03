Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tyson Foods says it is planning to open medical clinics at several of its U.S. plants to improve the health of its workers and better protect them from the coronavirus. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., said Thursday that its plan to open the clinics was in the works before the coronavirus struck this year, but that they will undoubtedly help the company respond to the pandemic. Tyson joins a long list of companies that have clinics on or near their worksites.