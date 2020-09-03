September 2020 Jefferson Award: Bill Kelch

WAUSAU, Wis (WAOW) - A Wausau man takes home a Jefferson Award for his volunteer efforts.

Bill Kelch is the Trustee Chairperson for the Wausau Eagles Club.

The group's motto is: "People helping people."

It allows non-profits to use its building and grounds for charity events.

"Helping people out is a great thing," Bill Kelch says. 'You get a great feeling from helping out."

Fellow board members says Kelch is an "ideas" person.

"Just in the past 4-years we have given away $50,000 to charities," Justin Sorenson says. "Bill is always looking for ways to raise money."

Kelch put the skills to good use when the pandemic brought an end to a Wausau restaurant's free Easter meals for the community.

He got donations and volunteers together to feed 1500 people ham dinners using delivery or a drive through pick-up service.

His brother says that is typical Bill.

"You have to have someone who has the emotion and vision to make a difference and that is what my brother has done," Bill's brother Meryl Kelch says.

The list of organizations the Eagles work with is long.

"We help Man of Honor Society, Honor Flight, Toys for Tots, Special Olympics, car shows, kids fishing days--we are willing to do so many events," Sorenson says.

Kelch will likely be there dreaming up new ways to lend a helping hand.

"We raise money to give it away,"Kelch says. "Helping others out is a great thing."