Senior Cambodian opposition figure allowed back in politics

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A prominent former opposition politician in Cambodia has had his ban on political activities lifted after the government approved his request for political rehabilitation. The action was made known Thursday with publication of a royal decree. Son Chhay had been a lawmaker with the Cambodia National Rescue Party, which was dissolved by court order in November 2017 after the government accused it of treasonous activities. The court’s action was generally seen as intended to assist Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling party win the 2018 general election. As one of the CNRP’s senior members, Son Chhay was automatically banned from politics for five years.