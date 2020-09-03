RESTAURANTS Act could bring more aid during the pandemic

(WAOW) -- The pinch of the pandemic can be felt along 3rd Street in Downtown Wausau where local restaurants have faced unique challenges.

Adam Jamgochian, the owner of Ciao, said he was able to take advantage of the paycheck protection program which helped him get through the economic uncertainty at the beginning of the pandemic.

Jamgochian also said downtown's outdoor Dinning on the Street and Thursdays on Third have helped keep business up. But he still has concerns about the long term impacts of the pandemic on his business.

"My concern is what's going to happen when it's too cold to eat outside? Because that's right around the corner," he said.

Jamgochian said more federal aid would be welcome, and it could be coming through the RESTAURANTS Act.

The legislation would create a $120 billion fund to help revitalize restaurants.

Senator Tammy Baldwin is a co-sponsor of the legislation. She said:"Local restaurants and workers across Wisconsin need our support now to survive this economic crisis. Many small and independent restaurants are operating at reduced capacity and may be forced to close their doors for good if we don’t act now. Our legislation will create the Restaurant Revitalization Fund that will help folks in Wisconsin and across the country get through this pandemic and keep our Made in Wisconsin economy moving forward.”

Jamgochian said any extra help would help bring peace of mind.

"It’s just easier to not really have to dwell about am I going to make payroll next week, or am I gonna make rent this month, or can I pay my bills," he said.