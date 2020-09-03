New mural in Downtown Wausau depicts recovery journey

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new mural in Downtown Wausau has an important message behind it.

The painting, on the Frontier building, can be seen driving down 4th street. It shows the journey from addiction to recovery.

People in the substance abuse treatment program at Lakeside Recovery helped to create the public art.

Rise Up Central Wisconsin organized the effort to create the mural. President Christy Keele said art can be a big part of healing.

"It's a public health movement and we're here to bring a voice to those who may not have a voice. And a beautiful way to do it is in art," Keele said.