Nevada church resumes court battle over COVID-19 rules

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada church is trying again to persuade the 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals that the state’s 50-person cap on religious gatherings is unconstitutional. Lawyers for Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley filed new briefs with the San Francisco-based appellate court Wednesday after the Supreme Court narrowly refused in July to grant an emergency order suspending the COVID-19 policy. They’re emphasizing the three dissenting opinions from the high court’s 5-4 decision in their bid to prove parishioners’ religious freedoms are being violated. They argue the hard cap on religious gatherings while allowing casinos to operate at 50% capacity puts profits ahead of the First Amendment.