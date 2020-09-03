Mexico downplays coronavirus cases among medical personnel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials are downplaying the country’s rate of coronavirus infections and deaths among medical personnel, considered by some to be the highest in the world. The Health Department said Thursday that 1,410 doctors, nurses and other hospital employees have died from COVID-19, while 104,590 medical workers tested positive for the coronavirus. Infections among health care personnel represent 17% of Mexico’s total 616,900 cases, while deaths in the sector amount to only about 2% of the country’s overall toll. The government acknowledged that only one-third or one-fourth of health care workers have ever gotten a test, and said as many as 12.3% of all front-line medical personnel got infected.