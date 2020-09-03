Marshfield Maple Fall Festival goes virtual

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Maple Fall Festival is going virtual this year, but people will still be able to get their hands on their favorite festival items.

The event, which normally attracts thousands of customers each year, moved online due to concerns of COVID-19.

Visit Marshfield has launched it's online festival site, where fans can shop from their favorite vendors.

Home décor items, food and of course, maple syrup are all featured on the site.

"We just wanted to try to keep the spirit going and do it in a form that we felt was safe and responsible," said Matt McLean, the executive director of Visit Marshfield.

The webpage is live through the month of September.

