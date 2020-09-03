Marathon Co. Sheriff deputies using gift cards to help those in need this winter

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Sheriff's Office will receive almost $3300 in gift cards from the local Lights for Christmas program.

Deputies will now use the gift cards to help those in need this winter.

The money was raised as the result of free-will gifts of attendees of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, held on August 12 on the 400 block.

“We are overjoyed with the support of our Marathon County law enforcement teams and the generosity of the Wausau community. I know lives will be helped and some even changed by the gift cards this winter,” said Coy Sawyer, 89Q General Manager.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Marathon County Deputies to have gift cards available in their patrol cars to help those in need," Sheriff Scott Parks said. "As law enforcement patrols all of Marathon County, we can use the gift cards to see a need and fill that need. Deputies will be able to help many of their neighbors and strengthen the bond of trust.”

An official presentation of the gift cards will be held September 9 at 10:30 am at 89Q Radio.

Last winter the Wausau and Rothschild police departments were able to help citizens from the

Lights of Christmas campaign funded through Culver’s Day. Culver’s Day this year will benefit

10 police departments in north central Wisconsin and is scheduled for October 21, 2020.