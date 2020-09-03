Loners no more: Male elephants stick together, study finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study shows that teenage male elephants aren’t as anti-social as once thought. Female elephants are well-known to form tight family groups led by experienced matriarchs. Males were long assumed to be loners because they leave their mother’s herd when they reach adolescence. A study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports shows that adolescent males prefer to travel along migration corridors behind older males. These mentors can show them where to find resources, such as streams and seasonal grazing grounds. It’s more evidence in an emerging body of research that shows older males play an important role in elephants’ complex society.