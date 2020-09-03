Local cat goes from shelter to sock icon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In January 2020, Lacey the cat won a voting contest through retailer Christopher & Banks.

The retailer called it the "Your Pet on A Sock" contest.

Her likeness is now on socks available through the store. Fellow cats Mew Mew and Kira joined Lacey on the sock design.

The Dahlke family adopted Lacey in 2014 from Specialty Purebred Cat Rescue. She was previously surrendered to the organization with severely matted hair, sores and infections.

Store employees and family members said they're proud of the fluffy kitty.

"She's come a long way," explained owner Ann Dahlke. "So we were really happy to see people get behind her and support her and vote her as the number one cat in the contest."

"I voted myself for her, too," added store manager Lynn Lasee. "Because I wanted to make sure somebody local got that. So, it was fantastic."

Lacey gained around 11,000 of the 73,000 total votes cast in the contest.