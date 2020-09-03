Survivor: Livestock ship with 42 crew sank off Japan coast

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese rescuers are searching for a livestock ship with 42 crew members on board that a survivor said sank during rough weather a day earlier off a southern Japanese island. The Filipino crew member was rescued after surveillance aircraft spotted him wearing a life vest and waving while bobbing in the water. The ship carrying 5,800 cows to China sent a distress call early Wednesday while a typhoon was blowing over the area. The coast guard said the man told rescuers the ship capsized and sank. The weather was clear Thursday as the search continued.