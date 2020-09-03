Jackie O’s island getaway sold to land preservation groups

AQUINNAH, Mass. (AP) — The Martha’s Vineyard estate of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is being sold to a pair of nonprofits that plan on turning the property into conservation land open to the public. The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission and the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation annunced Thursday they have agreed to pay $27 million for Red Gate Farm in Aquinnah on the Massachusetts island. The below-market transaction is expected to be completed by Dec. 15. The purchase price will be paid over a four-year period. The property was put on the market last year for $65 million. It has dunes, a beach, a kettlehole pond, wooded trails and open meadows.