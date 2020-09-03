Italy’s Berlusconi had virus fever, aches but feels better

ROME (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi says he no longer has fever or aches from the “insidious” disease of COVID-19 as he recovers in isolation at one of his private villas. Berlusconi on Thursday spoke by phone to leaders of his Forza Italia party who were in Genoa to campaign for upcoming regional elections. Only a day earlier, Italian media had quoted his doctor as saying the medial mogul was without symptoms. Berlusconi turns 84 later this month. He reassured supporters, saying he was feeling “well enough” and would continue campaigning for his small, center-right party while in isolation.