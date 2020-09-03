HSMC requests swift decision from local judge

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Humane Society of Marathon County (HSMC) wrote a public request to Judge Suzanne O'Neil asking for a swift decision on the Hannahs Case.

William Hannahs and Catherine Severine were charged mistreating an animal resulting in death.

After reportedly leaving six dogs in freezing february weather overnight, authorities found one of the animals dead.

HSMC has been taking care of the remaining five dogs for over 200 days, unable to put them up for adoption until a judge makes a decision on the case.

"If just getting attention to this matter can help get a hearing set and get a decision made, that's what these dogs deserve, said HSMC Director Lisa Leitermann. "Because seven months to live in a kennel just isn't a life at all."

You can read the full letter bellow.