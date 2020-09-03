Houston man jailed in Venezuela feared sick with coronavirus

MIAMI (AP) — An American oil executive jailed in Venezuela has been out of contact with relatives and attorneys for nearly a week and his family fears he could be suffering from the new coronavirus. Jose Pereira is the former president of Houston-based Citgo. His son told The Associated Press Thursday that he was transferred on Aug. 28 to an unknown hospital after complaining in an earlier phone call of a dry cough. His family and lawyers haven’t had any information since. Pereira was arrested in 2017 along with five colleagues after traveling to Caracas. They’re on trial for corruption charges stemming from a never-executed bond deal.