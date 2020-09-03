Heat have Bucks in serious trouble going into Game 3

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Having the NBA’s best record during the regular season shows the obvious potential of the Milwaukee Bucks. It also means they haven’t dealt with major on-court adversity often. They are now, facing a pivotal Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the rolling Miami Heat on Friday night. The top-seeded Bucks have dropped the first two games to the fifth-seeded Heat, marking just the fifth time this season that they’ve had a multi-game losing streak.