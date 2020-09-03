Gyms further open as customers come back

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As gyms continue opening back up across the country, little data exists to show how they play a role in the spread of COVID-19.

Fitness Centers in Wausau tell news 9 they have not been notified of any cases or spread within their facilities.

"Everything has been going really well," said Franck's Gym owner Bryan Franck. With cleaning measures in place, he said more customers are coming back. That includes customers in the older and more vulnerable age-range.

"When you start falling into that sedentary lifestyle, you're not getting that physical activity to maintain muscle and to increase circulation," he said.

MXM, a company that gathers data used for lobbying government officials, found only one reported case per 42,731 gym visits. 2,877 locations contributed data with 1,155 cases collectively. While this data is not fully representative of Wisconsin gyms, Fanck's Gym and Woodson YMCA say they have no record of confirmed cases or spread at their facility.

Carrie Hutton, Director of Communications for Woodson YMCA said they've taken precautions with that goal in mind (limiting the spread of COVID-19). Staff clean equipment, members reserve times and use individual cleaning kits, and machines are spaced out.

"Like in the room that we are standing in," said Hutton, standing in the North Wellness Center. "you can see equipment is spaced six to ten feet apart."

On September 8, Woodson YMCA will be extending it's reopening. In addition to expanding hours, reservations will no longer be required for lap swimming, wellness centers, strength centers, or the track.