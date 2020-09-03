Georgia church splits from Methodists over LGBT dispute

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia congregation says it has split from the United Methodist Church after the denomination’s divisive vote last year to strengthen bans on same-sex marriages and ordination of LGBTQ pastors. The congregation of Asbury Memorial Church in Savannah voted overwhelmingly to leave the Methodist church after its February 2019 conference rejected more LGBTQ-inclusive practices. The church’s pastor, the Rev. Billy Hester, said in a news release Thursday that Asbury is now an independent, nondenominational church after the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church approved the separation Aug. 15. Hester says LGBTQ members have been key to helping Asbury Memorial grow in recent years.