France calls on US to withdraw sanctions on world court

PARIS (AP) — France called on the United States on Thursday to withdraw sanctions imposed on top officials of the International Criminal Court, saying they are a “grave attack” on the court and put into question the independence of justice. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced sanctions Wednesday against the chief prosecutor of the court, based in The Hague, and a top aide. The two officials were investigating alleged torture and other crimes by Americans in Afghanistan. The sanctions include a freeze on assets held in the U.S. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the sanctions are a “grave attack” on the independence of the international court.