For California’s big cities, San Diego in a class by itself

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Unlike most Californians, people in San Diego will be able to get a reprieve from the heat this Labor Day weekend by heading to movie theaters and dining inside a restaurant. Among California’s 10 most populous counties, San Diego is the only one with virus cases low enough to meet state standards for reopening theaters, museums and gyms, and resuming indoor dining — all with limited capacity to provide for physical distancing. Local officials say aggressive reaction to outbreaks and a bipartisan approach have helped the county deal with the pandemic.