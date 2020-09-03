FEMA approves Wisconsin’s request for an increase in unemployment payments

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Wisconsin's application to participate in the Lost Wage Assistance program.

The program would increase unemployment payments by $300 a week. The increases in payments would mean those eligible could get as much as $1,200 a week.

Officials for the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) say it will likely take four to five weeks to set up the program and another two weeks to test it out.

To be eligible for the program recipients must receive at least $100 a week in regular benefits.

"We applied and are grateful to have been approved and we're hoping to provide these benefits to Wisconsinites as soon as it can be programmed and hopefully Congress can come back together and find additional supplements where needed," said Caleb Frostman, Secretary for DWD.

The DWD says tens of thousands eligible for the boost won't likely see the money until October.