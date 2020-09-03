Experts: Cohen may profit from criminal exploits in tell-all

NEW YORK (AP) — Legal experts say so-called Son of Sam laws won’t prevent former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen from cashing in on his criminal exploits in a new memoir. The federal and state laws are intended to prevent criminals from profiting off crimes but don’t apply to the nonviolent crimes of tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign-finance violations that landed Cohen in federal prison. Cohen has touted his tell-all as a road map to the skeletons he buried serving as Trump’s personal attorney. The book will be released Tuesday by Skyhorse Publishing and is already a bestseller.