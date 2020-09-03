Ex-Kosovo rebel army chief summoned as a war crimes suspect

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s rebel army commander during the 1998-1999 war with Serbia has been summoned by the prosecutors of the special international court looking at alleged crimes during the war that led to Kosovo’s independence. Agim Ceku, a former prime minister, on Thursday told media he was summoned “as a suspect” by The Hague-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor’s Office where he will go Sept. 28. The court is looking into allegations that members of the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during and after the war. Ceku was KLA chief-of-staff and also led transformation of the postwar KLA troops into regular army forces.