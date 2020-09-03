Ethiopia thanks Saudi Arabia over migrants despite treatment

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s government says it is “thankful” to Saudi Arabia for accepting Ethiopian migrants entering the country, but it is barely commenting on the squalid conditions they face in some Saudi detention centers, after a media report showed migrants crowded in bare rooms pleading for assistance. The statement is Ethiopia’s first public comment after a report in a British newspaper, The Sunday Telegraph, sparked outrage among some governments and human rights groups. The report, with photos showing dozens of African migrants sprawled close together in the desert heat, said hundreds are locked up. A further report cited Saudi Arabia as saying it was looking into the facilities.