Election officials implement new options to secure voting

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Between in-person, absentee and in-person absentee, it's easy to worry about whether your vote will be lost in the shuffle.

Election officials have multiple ways of making sure your vote counts.

Voting absentee has become a popular option for registered voters. But with the decision to vote absentee also comes the worry that your vote could be lost or tampered with.

"We've heard loud and clear from Wisconsin voters that they don't want to just hear us say that we're ready, they want to see how they're ready," said Meagan Wolfe, an administrator with the Wisconsin Election Commission.

The WEC is working to alleviate some of those anxieties by making your voting process more secure. New this year are individual barcodes that allow you to track the process of your ballot, from when it's sent to you, to when it arrives at your clerk's office.

"If there is some type of problem with your ballot, you’re able to cancel that ballot and be reissued another one under the circumstances," Wolfe said.

This system is optional for municipalities. Tracy Hartman, the Oneida County Clerk, said it's not perfect.

"It worked, but we definitely had issues with voters who, for whatever reason, their barcodes didn't get scanned," she said.

If you do choose this option, contact your clerk if you can't view your tracking status. If you're still unsure, you can turn in your absentee ballot in person.

"Then the votes actually get counted in Oneida county with all the other votes on election night," Hartman said.

For more information on your options, how to track an absentee ballot and much more, click here.