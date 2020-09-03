Decent weather the next several days

The brisk cold front that moved through Thursday morning causing wind gusts to over 40 mph is moving away. Clouds should decrease Thursday night with cool lows in the mid 40s. West to northwest winds will taper to 5-10 mph. Friday should start sunny then occasional cloud patches will pop up. There is a weak weather system sliding through in the afternoon so we can't rule out a few spotty sprinkles. Otherwise highs should climb to the upper 60s with west to northwest winds of 10-20 mph. So yes it will be breezy, but not as strong as Thursday.

Saturday looks quite nice with some sunshine along with mild temperatures. Lows will be in the upper 40s along with highs in the low to mid 70s. A wave of low pressure will move across Wisconsin Sunday bringing a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows should be in the lower 50s with highs in the lower 70s.

Most of Labor Day could turn out fairly quiet with some clouds. Lows should be in the lower 50s along with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There is a slight chance of a few light showers during the day. However a much stronger low pressure area will be developing in the Southern Plains. This will likely spread a large shield of rain across Wisconsin from Monday night into Tuesday. We could see soaking amounts up to an inch or so. In addition, gusty north winds will draw in colder air which could keep our highs in the upper 50s Tuesday!

That storm system will move toward the Ohio Valley Wednesday. It probably will still be close enough to our area keep a lot of clouds and gusty winds around. Also a few light showers are possible. Lows will be in the 40s with highs around 59. It will be jacket weather no doubt.

High pressure should build in by next Thursday and Friday. This will likely bring back more sunshine. Highs could climb into the lower 60s at least. We will have to monitor the potential for areas of frost at night however.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 3-September 2020

On this date in weather history:

1953 - The temperature at Erie PA reached 99 degrees, and Stroudsburg PA established a state record for September with a reading of 106 degrees. (The Weather Channel)

1961 - Denver, CO, received 4.2 inches of snow, their earliest snow of record. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)