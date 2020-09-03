DC Police release body camera footage from fatal shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation’s capital have released body camera footage from the officer who fatally shot a young Black man a day earlier. Eighteen-year-old Deon Kay was shot in the chest Wednesday during a foot pursuit with police officers. The video shows a police car pulling into the parking lot of a southeast Washington apartment complex, the officer jumping out and beginning chasing someone. The officer turns around, sees Kay running a few feet behind him and fires a single shot into Kay’s chest. The video later highlights what appears to be a pistol in Kay’s hand. But it’s unclear whether Kay was intending to use the weapon or throw it away.