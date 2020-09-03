David Graeber, influential in Occupy Wall Street, dies at 59

LONDON (AP) — Anthropologist David Graeber, who worked on the initial stages of the Occupy Wall Street movement, has died in Venice, his agent Melissa Flashman said. He was 59. A professor of anthropology at the London School of Economics, Graeber studied anarchism and anti-capitalist movement, and challenged the world to consider the plight of the Kurds in the Middle East. Born in New York, he taught at Yale University before moving on to Goldsmiths, University of London and finally the London School of Economics. He is best known for his role in the Occupy Wall Street movement, a grassroots response to the 2008 financial crisis that highlighted the domination of the economy by the richest 1% of the population.