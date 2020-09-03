Board refers county’s Election Day issues for further review

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state election board has referred problems in the state’s most populous county during the June primary to the attorney general’s office for further review. The referral was decided Thursday by a 2-1 vote of the board after a presentation of an investigation by the secretary of state’s office into problems in Fulton County during the June 9 primary. The allegations include polling places opening late, inadequate training of poll workers and failing to provide necessary Election Day forms to polling places. An attorney for the county acknowledged problems but said the county had taken substantive steps to ensure they aren’t repeated.