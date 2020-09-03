Blustery today and then nice through Saturday

The weather will be a little cooler for today, then fairly seasonal through the weekend. The big change toward cooler weather will hold off until next week. That is when more significant precipitation might occur as well.

Today: Scattered showers early, then partly or mostly sunny and blustery.

High: 68 Wind:West-Northwest 15-25

Tonight: Clear and cool.

Low: 46 Wind: West 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy.

High: 70 Wind:West-Northwest 10-20

A cold front will move through Northcentral Wisconsin early this morning and produce a brief period of showers. This shower activity should move out by mid-morning as the front quickly moves off to the east. Coming in behind the cold front will be a bit cooler temps and some gusty wind. The west-northwest wind will be around 15 to 25 mph through midday and into the afternoon. Highs temps will range from the mid to upper 60s, so you might want a light jacket on today.

Friday and Saturday are looking quite nice as a little wave of high pressure moves through the Midwest. We should have more sun than clouds on both days with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s on Friday and the low to mid 70s on Saturday. Conditions will be a little breezy on Friday, then less wind should be in the area on Saturday.

A wave of low pressure moving into our area on Sunday could produce a few showers or thundershowers. It does not look like an all-day rain, but more off-and-on. This low pressure system will be followed by a cold front that will slowly develop over the upper Midwest on Monday and Tuesday. There will be some rain chances early next week but right now it is too early to say when the bulk of it will move through. The main thing you will notice is some colder air moving in. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Monday, then only in the upper 50s to low 60s on Tuesday.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 3-September-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms developing ahead of a cold front produced severe weather from Minnesota to Nebraska during the day and evening. Evening thunderstorms in Nebraska produced wind gusts to 100 mph at Valentine and Gretna, and produced baseball size hail at Lewellen. Thunderstorms in Arizona produced 2.20 inches of rain in forty minutes at Green Valley, and wind gusts to 60 mph. Eight cities in Texas and Florida reported record high temperatures for the date, including Victoria TX and San Antonio TX, each with a reading of 102 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)