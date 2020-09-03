Bloomberg gives $100M to historically Black medical schools

ATLANTA (AP) — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is giving about $100 million to four historically Black medical schools over the next four years. Students will get up to $100,000 apiece to reduce their debt burden. The billionaire who owns a news and financial media organization says he wants to increase the number of African American doctors. Bloomberg is giving $34 million to Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, $26.3 million to the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, $7.7 million to Charles R. Drew University of Medicine in Los Angeles and $32.8 million to Howard University College of Medicine in Washington.