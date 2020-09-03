Black veteran was 2nd person in mental crisis deputy killed

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas sheriff’s deputy who shot dead a troubled Black war veteran last week near San Antonio also shot and killed a man suffering from a mental health crisis 10 years ago. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified Deputy John A. Rodriguez as the deputy who fired the shot that killed a knife-wielding 33-year-old Damian Daniels on Aug. 22 as he and two other deputies struggled to detain Daniels for mental health treatment. The San Antonio Express-News reported in September 2010 that Rodriguez shot dead Jack Burney Butler, a 35-year-old man depressed over losing a job.