Black man killed by Rochester police is remembered as loving

The aunt of a Black man who suffocated after police in New York’s third-largest city put a “spit hood” over his head says he was the loving father of five adult children and had just arrived in Rochester for a visit with his brother. Daniel Prude was known to his big Chicago-based family by the nickname “Rell” and died March 30. He had been taken into custody for a mental health evaluation about eight hours before the encounter that led to his death. His death received no public attention until Wednesday, when his family released police body camera video they obtained.